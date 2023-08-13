Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HSBC from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

