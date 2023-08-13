Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of BABA opened at $95.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

