Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.20 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $906.33 million and $35.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,812,955,147 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

