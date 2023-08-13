Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,839,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 3,203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.5 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
About Alfa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.