Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,839,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 3,203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.5 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.