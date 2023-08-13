Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRT opened at $0.40 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

