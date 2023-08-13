Alaska Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.