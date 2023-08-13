Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $236,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alaska Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,728,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.12. 7,614,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

