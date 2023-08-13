Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $1,053,961.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,020.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and have sold 43,218 shares valued at $4,122,807. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

