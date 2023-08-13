Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 47.6% in July

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $42.21.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

