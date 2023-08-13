Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.21. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

