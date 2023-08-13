AGCO Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. AGCO has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

