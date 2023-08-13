AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 143.1% in July

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the July 15th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

