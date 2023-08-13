Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Featured Stories

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

