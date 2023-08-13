Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
