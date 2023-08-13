Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,728,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 2,163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Shares of AOIFF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOIFF

About Africa Oil

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.