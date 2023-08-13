Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Aerovate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVTE opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $171,314.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,508.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,971 shares of company stock worth $750,610 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

