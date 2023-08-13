Aergo Hits Market Capitalization of $47.26 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $997,237.34 worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

