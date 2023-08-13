aelf Market Cap Tops $182.01 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $182.01 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001920 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063,302 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

