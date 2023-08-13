Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.