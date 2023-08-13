ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. StockNews.com cut ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 6.35.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

