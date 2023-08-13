ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

HDIUF remained flat at $26.00 on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. ADENTRA has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.70.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$47.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

Featured Stories

