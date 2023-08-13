Addison Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

