Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.75. The company has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

