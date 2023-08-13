Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 537.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.