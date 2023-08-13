Addison Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,291 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 665,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 169,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,009,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.