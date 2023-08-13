Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $31.29 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.