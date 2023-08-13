Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $974.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

