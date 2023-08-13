Addison Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

