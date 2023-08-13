Addison Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $474.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

