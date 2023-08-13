Addison Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

