Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,090 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,377. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.37.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.