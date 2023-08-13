Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

