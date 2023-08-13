Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $179,787.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001918 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002883 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

