ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 241.41% and a negative net margin of 1,117.26%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:ABVC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.27.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

