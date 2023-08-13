Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,253.10

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,253.10 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,262 ($16.13). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($16.10), with a volume of 91,752 shares trading hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,253.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,274.35.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 12.95 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is -2,108.11%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

