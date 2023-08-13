ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.94. Approximately 6,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67. The firm has a market cap of C$687.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.21.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

