Aave (AAVE) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $65.76 or 0.00223841 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $954.39 million and approximately $57.67 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aave has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,513,504 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

