AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares to Split on Thursday, August 17th

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 16th.

AAON Trading Up 0.3 %

AAON opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. AAON’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

