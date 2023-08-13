a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
