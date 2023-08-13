985 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. abrdn plc grew its position in Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $126.00. 2,171,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.