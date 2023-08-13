75,000 Shares in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,902,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIST opened at $10.43 on Friday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.