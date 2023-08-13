75,000 Shares in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,902,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DIST opened at $10.43 on Friday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.
About Distoken Acquisition
Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Distoken Acquisition
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.