4,891 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

