3,893 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 181,374 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.