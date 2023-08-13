35,905 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

