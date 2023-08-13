2,696 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.0 %

AZN stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

