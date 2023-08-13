222,774 Shares in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.59% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPYA. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Trading Down 0.2 %

PPYA opened at $10.64 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

