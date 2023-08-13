127,940 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Hilltop Partners LLC

Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilltop Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 1,421,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,356. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

