125,495 Shares in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $615,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $922,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,015,000.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42.

Four Leaf Acquisition Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.