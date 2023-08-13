11,232 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

