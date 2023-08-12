ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVSA stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

ZyVersa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

