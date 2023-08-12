Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Frank Blaise Modruson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,393,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

